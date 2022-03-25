There Are Two Love Stories in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 — Here's Why We Adored Them Both

Dearest reader, welcome back to the ton. The viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is looking for a wife this season.

Season 2 of Bridgerton is best when viewers don’t compare it to Season 1. Anthony’s love story with Edwina Sharma's (Charithra Chandran) sister Kate (Simone Ashley) is nothing like the grand, sweeping love between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke (Regé-Jean Page).

And that’s okay.