17-Year-Old Olympic Skateboarder Bryce Wettstein Moonlights as a Ukulele Musician

On Wednesday, August 4, skateboarding star Bryce Wettstein will kick off her first Olympic event, competing in the women’s park event at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

And the California native has a good shot at the gold, too: In 2020, she ranked first in women’s bowl in World Cup Skateboarding, according to her Olympics.com bio.

But did you know Bryce has a music career as well?