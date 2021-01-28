Will ‘Call Your Mother’ Get Another Season? The Ratings Suggest a Cancellation

Longtime fans of Kyra Sedgwick seem to be thrilled to see her back on the small screen since her days of playing Brenda Johnson on The Closer. “I am LOVING the new show #CallYourMother starring the iconic @kyrasedgwick. My DVDs of The Closer are gonna get a lil break. #LoveHer,” one fan tweeted.

Other viewers of Call Your Mother think the show may need a new set of writers to help Kyra Sedgwick out and bring some actual comedy to the series.

“Watching a new show; Call Your Mother. Apparently it's episode 2. It's very annoying. Why? The kids are freaking out because their mom is lost in LA. Not one of them called her to see where she was. Stupid concept and NOT FUNNY. Kyra Sedgwick is better than this. Needs writers,” a viewer complained.