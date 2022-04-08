'Chicago Fire' Season 10 Will Have a Stellaride Wedding — And Other Finale Predictions

Fans of Chicago Fire know that the NBC series prides itself on its finales. The show's season finales are often the biggest episodes of the year, as the writers unleash massive plot twists and set up gigantic cliffhangers designed to keep One Chicago fans coming back for more. There's always a moment in every finale that ends up talked about all summer long.

The Season 10 finale is fast approaching, so fans are already looking ahead and asking themselves what the big finale surprise will be or if everyone will even survive the final episode. Based on what's happened in the season so far, here are some predictions about what lies ahead in Chicago Fire's Season 10 finale.