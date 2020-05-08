'Dead to Me' Star Christina Applegate Always Looks Great — Even Without Makeup

Christina has been gracing television screens ever since she was 3 months old — she appeared on Days of Our Lives as an infant and has had a pretty steady stream of acting gigs ever since. Her breakout role was as Kelly Bundy on Married… with Children, which she took on when she was only 16. To say that Christina has had a life in the public eye is certainly putting it mildly.

A quick scroll through her Instagram feed shows tons of pictures of Christina wearing makeup and looking very glammed up — as well as some great throwbacks to the early days of her career. But it doesn’t take too much digging to come across a couple of photos of Christina without makeup (or with less than a full-on glam look, anyway).

Obviously, Christina should feel comfortable wearing as much (or as little) makeup as she wants. We’re huge fans of all Christina Applegate looks!