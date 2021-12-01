Hidey-Ho — We're Getting a Season 2 of 'Chucky'

In the same conversation with SyFy, Don said his favorite part about Season 1 was the romance between Jake and Devon. "The journey of Jake — Jake's character, going from bullied, abused, lonely kid who could go down a dark path and almost does, but gets talked off the ledge by newfound friends and first love ... I knew that if we could pull that off, and do that to the degree that you could bring a tear to people's eye, that would be surprising, in the context of a Chucky thing."