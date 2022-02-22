Here Are All the Original Shows and Movies Coming to HBO Max in March 2022

Here Are All the Original Shows and Movies Coming to HBO Max in March 2022By Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 22 2022, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
With both Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones concluding their chaotic second seasons at the end of February, millions worldwide are curious what's next for HBO and HBO Max. Luckily, new original shows and movies debut on the streaming service monthly, and the entire 2022 schedule looks incredibly promising.
Sure, there is already an abundance of great films and television series on the streamer — from 8-Bit Christmas to Peacemaker, the HBO Max programming is fit for all. However, sometimes we're looking for something new to binge and obsess over. So, if you're wondering what to watch, look no further than the upcoming titles.
Here's everything that's coming to HBO Max in March 2022!
'Our Flag Means Death' — March 3, 2022
From creator David Jenkins and Academy Award winner Taika Waititi comes Our Flag Means Death, a brand-new comedy series loosely documenting the real adventures of Stede Bonnet, an 18th-century aristocrat who abandoned his privileged lifestyle to become a pirate.
The first three episodes debut on HBO Max on March 3, followed by three episodes on March 10, two episodes on March 17. The show concludes with two episodes on March 24.
'The Tourist' — March 3, 2022
The BBC One original thriller The Tourist is coming to HBO Max! Starring BAFTA nominee Jamie Dornan, the series centers on The Man, a British man who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital after a horrific car crash.
The official synopsis continues, "With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback."
All six episodes of The Tourist debut on Thursday, March 3.
'Goyo: En Letra De Otro' — March 4, 2022
Gloria “Goyo” Martinez, an Afro-Colombian artist and member of the Latin Grammy award-winning trio ChocQuibTown, is kicking off her solo career with her first studio album and HBO's critically acclaimed series, En Letra de Otro. The special features Goyo as she sings covers of her favorite songs and describes her upbringing.
Goyo: En Letra de Otro debuts on Friday, March 4.
'Theodosia' — March 10, 2022
Based on the acclaimed children's fantasy novels by best-selling author Robin L. LaFevers, Theodosia is set in 1906 London and focuses on the Egyptology-obsessed teen Theodosia Throckmorton (aka Theo). Per Variety, the 26-episode series follows Theo's fight to save the world against dark magic and ancient forces.
Theodosia debuts on March 10.
'Minx' — March 17, 2022
If you're looking to see Jake Johnson show off his comedic chops again, look no further than Minx. The 10-episode HBO Max original takes place in 1970s Los Angeles and centers on Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), "an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women."
The series premieres on March 17, with two new episodes debuting each week through April 14.
'Lust' — March 18, 2022
Following a world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, the Swedish HBO Max original series Lust is ready to hit the streaming service. The official synopsis notes that the comedy series is an "outrageous and painfully honest comedy about four middle(ish) aged women in Stockholm struggling to keep their libidos alive in a sexually frustrating world."
All eight episodes of Lust premiere on HBO Max on March 18.
'Julia' — March 31, 2022
Inspired by Julia Child's remarkable life, the HBO Max original comedy series Julia "explores a pivotal time in American history — the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity, and America’s cultural evolution."
The first three episodes debut on HBO Max on March 31, followed by one episode weekly through May 5.
There's plenty more coming to HBO Max in March 2022.
Besides the wonderful titles above, there's plenty more content arriving on HBO Max in March 2022. The Romanian drama Ruxx premieres on March 8 and follows "a young generation from a country torn between the past and the future."
Additionally, the new drag queen competition series Queen Stars debuts on March 22, and the sci-fi rom-com film Moonshot starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor premieres on March 31.
Lastly, for those curious, the upcoming HBO original sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres Sunday, March 6, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.