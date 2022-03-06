'Friends' and 'Scream' Actress Courteney Cox Returns to TV With Her Show 'Shining Vale'

Actress Courteney Cox is returning to television with the new Starz series Shining Vale. The series, which is advertised as a horror-comedy, blends two of her strengths as the former star of sitcoms like Friends and Cougartown as well as bloody horror flicks like Scream. The series has been in development since 2018 with Warner Bros. Pictures but since moved to Starz and Lionsgate television.