The #CryBabyChallenge Has Some TikTok Dancers Stumped

When Megan Thee Stallion posted a photo of herself from the "Cry Baby" music video with Da Baby, her caption read, "I make him cry bout the *cat emoji*." It wasn’t long after that the #CryBabyChallenge started taking off on TikTok.

The trend was kicked off by Megan herself after she posted a video twerking to the song in a cute white crop top and purple hip-hugging shorts.