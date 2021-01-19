Did Clare and Dale Actually Break Up? The 'Bachelorette' Couple Is Never Short of Surprises

It seemed like Dale Moss and Clare Crawley defied all odds by breaking the norm and blowing up Clare’s season of The Bachelorette when they ran off together after only 12 days. Many fans didn’t expect the speedy romance to last long, but they’ve posted so much cutesy mush on social media since their engagement, it seemed like they really were invincible. But, is it possible that Dale Moss and Clare Crawley did break up?

After some Instagram posts, stories, and more social media sleuthing, fans have begun piecing together the evidence of a potential Dale Moss and Clare Crawley breakup . While the two typically post frequently together, it’s been about a week since they were seen interacting on social media. We’ll get into the dirty details, but if Dale Moss and Clare Crawley did break up, can we ever believe in love at first sight again?

We’re not sure exactly what went down, but @bacheloring reported that the two unfollowed each other on social media. Not only that, but Debo posted a Story (which he later took down) with the song “Thank God for the Trap,” insinuating that he trapped Clare in a lie in some way. Debo followed Clare again, but she still is not following him. While the rumors started flying, Dale and Clare did not post about each other on social media.

Dale and Clare’s breakup at this point is purely speculation, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true. Even more suspiciously, the fact that neither Dale nor Clare has denied these rumors only adds fuel to the fire. The rumors began when Clare and Dale went to visit Dale’s cousin, Debo Mills , and some drama began between Clare and Debo.

Dale and Clare have posted cryptic Instagram posts which led to more breakup speculations.

Not only is the seemingly happy couple posting nothing about each other on social media, but Dale and Clare have both shared their own cryptic posts that hint at a breakup. Clare’s last post with Dale was on Jan. 9, and her last comment on one of his photos (which was also posted Jan. 9) was a week ago as well. Dale’s last post with Clare was actually on Jan. 5, and he’s posted four photos without her since then! That doesn’t seem too much like paradise.

Clare’s most recent post on Instagram was about her relationship with her mom, who is suffering from worsening dementia. In the post, Clare wrote, “Well today I couldn’t hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand.” This is heart-wrenching! And even more heart wrenching if she’s alluding to a potential breakup with Dale.

One astute Reddit user pointed out, “I will add that her hiding her ring finger in the post about her Mom is suspicious.” We agree!

On the other hand, while Dale didn’t post any permanent shady posts, he did post quite a few suspicious posts to his Instagram Story. According to heavy., Dale posted a solemn Boomerang of himself looking out a window, seemingly to New York City, with the caption, “New day…” That doesn’t sound too optimistic for fans of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. And according to Screen Rant, Dale also posted a pic of a book he’s reading with the quote, "God's plan is bigger than we can imagine." Woof.