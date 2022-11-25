The Day After Thanksgiving Is Its Own Beast — Check Out Our Favorite Memes for It

The holiday season is swinging into full gear with the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend. If you haven't been busy cooking up a storm, you've probably been rushing to meet your travel plans to chow down on some delicious meals. And now, people are "celebrating" the star of the chaotic holiday shopping season with Black Friday and the veritable wave of deals and discounts.

While we can make plenty of jokes between big dinners and Black Friday madness, we can't forget the Day After Thanksgiving.