'That's Messed Up' Hosts Liza and Kara Reveal the One Character They'd Bring Back to 'SVU' (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitter was not thrilled about the unexpected exit of Kat and Chief Garland, and neither was Kara, who called the recent cast shakeup “a real miss, especially with a cast that's not super diverse.”

According to Kara, Kat had begun to grow on her, and she — like many of us — was sad to see her go. “I was interested in seeing what they were going to do with her. It just feels like an abrupt goodbye,” Kara told Distractify.