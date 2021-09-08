Some 'Bachelor in Paradise' Fans Think That Chris and Alana Started Hanging out a While Ago

A heartthrob from Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, Chris Conran first stepped foot on the sandy beaches of the Playa Escondida resort in Season 7, Episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise — and he promptly gave the social dynamics a thorough shake.

Having engaged in some light-hearted flirtation with Jessenia Cruz (who, at this point, was already spending time with Ivan Hall), Chris swiftly proceeded to make overtures to Alana Milne, whom he might have known from before.