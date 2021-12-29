Has Kylie Jenner Already Given Birth to Her Second Child? Here's a Major Clue

She hasn’t posted any information about her second pregnancy, due date, or anything of that nature. What we do know is that on Aug. 20, a source revealed to People, “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She’s been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She’s been enjoying her pregnancy and privacy. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”