This TikTok Test Can Tell if You're a Difficult Person to Get Along With

Looking to waste some time on your various social media apps to distract you from the fact that you'll probably never be as happy as you want to be? Or maybe you're looking for some insight into your character that you didn't know before and are ready to get a whole bunch of new information that you'll probably just ignore? Then you may want to check out this "Difficult Person Test" on TikTok .

This little TikTok test will tell you if you're a difficult person to hang out with or not.

If you keep finding yourself unable to maintain conversations or long-lasting friendships, you've probably just cursed your bad luck at always meeting losers who aren't worth your time. But have you ever taken a second and asked yourself, "hmm, maybe I'm the problem?" Probably not, I mean, you're tremendous and have zero personality faults. You're a lovely individual!

i did the difficult person test as seen in tiktok and these are my results :/ pic.twitter.com/HJo9ZQH3Lo — tpwkkitty (@tpwkkitty) January 19, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

But, you know, just for a few laughs you could check out this TikTok difficult person quiz to see if you're the type of individual who is super easy to get along with... or not. Buckle up, because there's a series of 35 questions that may take some time to answer, but when the quiz is over, you'll be presented with an assessment of your "chill factor," or whatever it's called.

While you're probably going to want to jump the gun and say that any test being shared on TikTok is probably some mindless assessment developed by someone whose life revolves around pulling off half-baked dance movies and wearing trendy street wear, that's not the case at all. It was actually developed by IDRLabs and is grounded on the work of Dr. Chelsea Sleep and others at the University of Georgia.

Article continues below advertisement

So Dr. Sleep's test is actually heavily steeped in research and scientific principle, not just, you know, which Hogwarts house you'd probably belong to or what Miami beach-side beverage best encapsulates your personality, as fun as those are. If you want to take the test, you can check it out by clicking here.

tiktok told me to take the difficult person test and I don’t want to hear one person saying I’m terriblehttps://t.co/lkCbSslERw pic.twitter.com/K3AsA0C8aZ — arabella (@AriannaFloress) January 14, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

The introduction to it reads as follows: "Most of the world’s cultures have expressions that describe people who are difficult to get along with. Chelsea Sleep and her colleagues at the University of Georgia now believe they can scientifically quantify the seven elements that constitute a difficult person. Are you difficult to get along with? For each of the following questions, indicate how well it applies to you below."