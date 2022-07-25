Disney's Name Change for "Fairy Godmothers in Training" Promotes a More Inclusive Work Environment

Now, as seen on the official Disney World website, the store employees are currently referred to as "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices," a move that is supposed to make the job title more inclusive to all.

"With the wave of a magic wand — plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade — our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning. Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories—even a Disney costume," their official description reads.