Someone Tell David It's OK to Throw in the Towel on '90 Day Fiance'

Even if David and Lana don't meet on 90 Day Fiancé this season, there’s little doubt that he will continue his quest in seeking her out. He wants her to tell him in person where they stand, but it is becoming more obvious with each episode that Lana either isn't real or she is real and has no interest in being with David. The last meaningful message she sent him involved a confirmation of meeting up for a "picture and visa," so there’s that.

Chances are, David’s storyline is going to be milked for the entirety of Before the 90 Days Season 4. Just because he will continue his mission to meet Lana, though, it doesn't meet he actually will. In a perfect world, she would turn out to be who she says she is and have a perfect excuse about missing their last two meetings, but it's not looking good for David.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.