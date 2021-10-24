Alicia Is M.I.A. on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ — For Now, Anyway (SPOILERS)

In the Season 7 premiere, Oct. 17’s “The Beacon,” Strand (Colman Domingo) meets a fellow survivor named Will (Gus Harper), who knows Alicia and was staying with her until he was kicked out. Will and Strand eventually find the bunker, but Alicia isn’t there. Instead, they find a note from her, a note with the word “Padre.”

“There’s definitely some history in that bunker, some history he had with Alicia,” Andrew told EW. “He doesn’t seem like he’s particularly willing to share it in this episode, but that doesn’t mean the audience won’t learn it. And it’s definitely something that we will be exploring this season.”

As for “Padre,” meanwhile, Ian said that he and Andrew couldn’t say much about that, “other than it plays a very important role in the narrative this season. Stay tuned for more. It’s definitely going to continue to be a mystery that we unpack as the season goes on.”