Wait, Is That Anya Taylor-Joy Singing in 'Last Night in Soho'?

One of the most in-demand actresses of today is Anya Taylor-Joy . She rose to fame for her roles in films and television shows such as The Witch (2015), Split (2016), Glass (2019), and Peaky Blinders (2019). However, she skyrocketed to A-list status for her astounding performance as Beth Harmon in the Netflix limited series The Queen's Gambit .

Since then, the actress has quickly emerged as today's perception of an old-school Hollywood star. Anya has several high-profile projects on the way, including Edgar Wright's psychological thriller Last Night in Soho.

The official teaser trailer highlights bits and pieces of the film, with a cover of Petula Clark's 1964 tune, "Downtown." If you listen closely, it sounds like Anya is the one singing, but does she sing? Let's find out.