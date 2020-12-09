Does Bennett Really Return to 'The Bachelorette'? SPOILERS

Warning: SPOILERS for The Bachelorette Season 16 are ahead. Though the cast of Season 16 of The Bachelorette has been isolated at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, there's been no shortage of drama. One ongoing feud that had fans of Bachelor Nation taking sides has been between Bennett Jordan and Noah Erb.

While Bennett was an early fan favorite during Clare Crawley's brief stint as the lead — who can forget his extensive face mask collection or his affinity for a good robe — he has since irked some viewers now that Tayshia Adams has taken over. He's made comments about being in a league above some of the other contestants, and he's continued to remind everyone that he went to Harvard.

On the Dec. 2 episode, Bennett went on a dreaded two-on-one date alongside, you guessed it, Noah Erb. The date ended with Bennett getting the boot and with Noah's fate somewhat unclear. But the next episode revealed that Bennett wanted to return to the cast full-time. Does Bennett come back on The Bachelorette?

Tayshia said Bennett's elimination "didn't feel right." During the two-on-one date on the Dec. 2 episode, Tayshia did not hold back when it came to putting Bennett in his place. The intense moment came after Bennett told Tayshia that she couldn't possibly have feelings for both him and Noah because they were so different. She called the investment banker out for questioning her decision-making skills with regards to giving out roses and for being "condescending" with the other men. Article continues below advertisement Tayshia chose to send Bennett to the dreaded SUV, which was waiting in the resort's parking lot to take him home. "I'm shocked. I mean, never for one second was I questioning your ability to make a decision or your integrity," the 36-year-old explained on his walk out. "I simply saw behaviors I could never imagine you putting up with in a husband and a father. I felt very confident in my words. Never once, for a second, to question you. If you feel this way, I'm so sorry." Source: ABC Article continues below advertisement While Bennett himself was shocked to get the boot, Tayshia recognized soon thereafter that she wasn't completely confident with her decision. "It didn't feel right... especially when he's such a good person," she shared. With all of the doubt surrounding his elimination, many viewers weren't surprised when the episode ended with Bennett returning to the resort.