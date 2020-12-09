Does Bennett Really Return to 'The Bachelorette'? SPOILERS

Does Bennett Really Return to 'The Bachelorette'? SPOILERSBy Shannon Raphael
Updated
Warning: SPOILERS for The Bachelorette Season 16 are ahead.
Though the cast of Season 16 of The Bachelorette has been isolated at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, there's been no shortage of drama.
One ongoing feud that had fans of Bachelor Nation taking sides has been between Bennett Jordan and Noah Erb.
While Bennett was an early fan favorite during Clare Crawley's brief stint as the lead — who can forget his extensive face mask collection or his affinity for a good robe — he has since irked some viewers now that Tayshia Adams has taken over.
He's made comments about being in a league above some of the other contestants, and he's continued to remind everyone that he went to Harvard.
On the Dec. 2 episode, Bennett went on a dreaded two-on-one date alongside, you guessed it, Noah Erb.
The date ended with Bennett getting the boot and with Noah's fate somewhat unclear. But the next episode revealed that Bennett wanted to return to the cast full-time.
Does Bennett come back on The Bachelorette?
Tayshia said Bennett's elimination "didn't feel right."
During the two-on-one date on the Dec. 2 episode, Tayshia did not hold back when it came to putting Bennett in his place.
The intense moment came after Bennett told Tayshia that she couldn't possibly have feelings for both him and Noah because they were so different.
She called the investment banker out for questioning her decision-making skills with regards to giving out roses and for being "condescending" with the other men.
Tayshia chose to send Bennett to the dreaded SUV, which was waiting in the resort's parking lot to take him home.
"I'm shocked. I mean, never for one second was I questioning your ability to make a decision or your integrity," the 36-year-old explained on his walk out. "I simply saw behaviors I could never imagine you putting up with in a husband and a father. I felt very confident in my words. Never once, for a second, to question you. If you feel this way, I'm so sorry."
While Bennett himself was shocked to get the boot, Tayshia recognized soon thereafter that she wasn't completely confident with her decision.
"It didn't feel right... especially when he's such a good person," she shared.
With all of the doubt surrounding his elimination, many viewers weren't surprised when the episode ended with Bennett returning to the resort.
Does Bennett come back on 'The Bachelorette'? SPOILERS.
As viewers will know from the end of the Dec. 8 episode, Bennett tells Tayshia that he's in love with her when he returns to the show. She is somewhat surprised by his revelation, and she asks for some time to think about what he's going to do.
It does not appear as if Bennett will be getting the second chance that he is searching for. Even if he does, he won't be back for long.
The "Hometown Week" episode is quickly approaching and spoiler expert Reality Steve has shared that Tayshia only meets three of her suitors' families. Bennett is not one of these finalists.
Tayshia does have to eliminate a few more contestants before the families arrive, but Bennett's proclamation of love will not get him to that stage of the show.
With all of the drama related to Bennett's potential return to the show (during hometowns, no less!), the hit ABC reality series will air on back-to-back nights before returning to its regular Tuesday time slot. Viewers can tune in on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. to officially see what happens with Tayshia and Bennett.
The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.