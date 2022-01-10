Does Clayton End up With Cassidy on 'The Bachelor'? Is She a Season 26 Villain?

According to Cassidy's official ABC bio, she knows how to drive stick, hates going to clubs because of the long lines alone (relatable!), and has a matching tattoo with her mom. The bio sums up Cassidy by saying she's a "a bold, blunt woman who isn't afraid to say how she feels or do what she wants." We think there's a Bachelor in Paradise beach calling Cassidy's name if things with the other guy don't work out.

You can watch new episodes of The Bachelor at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.