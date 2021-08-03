[SPOILER] May Have Had the Most Dramatic Exit in the History of 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston's time as the lead on The Bachelorette may be winding down, but the drama is heating up with her final three contenders. During the hometown dates episode, which aired on Aug. 3, the bank marketing manager had a monumental disagreement with Greg Grippo.

Throughout Season 17, Greg has been the clear frontrunner for Katie's heart, and many thought that he would receive her final rose (and that he would offer her a Neil Lane sparkler).