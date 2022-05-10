Randall's Career Trajectory Hints That He'll Become POTUS on 'This Is Us'

After visiting a recreational center near William's apartment building in Season 3, Randall is inspired to bring quite a few constructive changes to the Philadelphia neighborhood; thus, he runs for the city council and wins.

However, by Season 6, Randall is ready to trade in his role as councilman for the U.S. Senate. In Episode 13, a time jump reveals Randall does run for senator, but what's next for him? Wait, does Randall become president on This Is Us? Here's what we know.