Although it looks dire for Reva, she could still be alive in Episode VI. She finds Obi-Wan's communication device on the ground, where Bail Organa mentions helping Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Could Reva attempt to beat Obi-Wan and Darth Vader to Luke? Fans will have to find out.

The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi streams exclusively on Disney Plus on June 22, 2022.