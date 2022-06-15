Reva's Fate Looks Grim in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' — Does She Die? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode V.
The six-episode Disney Plus miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi brings new and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe to life. One of the newest characters, Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram), has been desperate to catch Jedi-in-hiding Obi-Wan Kenobi for the whole series so far, but does she die? Here's what we know about Reva's fate.
Does Reva die in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'?
During Episode V of Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans finally get a glimpse into Reva's complicated backstory. At the beginning of the episode, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader rewards Reva by naming her Grand Inquisitor for successfully tracking down Obi-Wan on Jabiim. The Empire plans to invade the Path hideout on the planet, leaving very little time for the refugees (and Obi-Wan and Leia) to find an escape route.
Obi-Wan and Reva come face to face during the breach of the Path hideout. During their brief conversation, Obi-Wan discovers that Reva is a former Jedi Youngling that managed to evade Order 66, which is how she knows Anakin's true identity. Reva reveals that her master plan is not to catch and kill Obi-Wan, but rather, she seeks revenge on Anakin for carrying out Order 66 and plans to use Obi-Wan as bait.
However, when Obi-Wan insists that they work together because he wants the same, she refuses, saying she's never needed anyone's help. Obi-Wan gives himself up to help Reva accomplish her plan, and the pair quickly work out a tentative alliance. The group uses a fake ship as bait for Anakin to destroy while the real refugees escape.
After the escape, Reva attempts to attack Darth Vader on her own, but he anticipates her move and challenges her to a lightsaber duel. Sadly, he stabs her with the lightsaber and says, "Did you really believe I did not see it, youngling? You are of no further use." In a shocking reveal, the Grand Inquisitor Reva thought she killed from Episode II returns. Then, the Grand Inquisitor and Darth Vader leave a wounded Reva on Jabiim.
Although it looks dire for Reva, she could still be alive in Episode VI. She finds Obi-Wan's communication device on the ground, where Bail Organa mentions helping Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Could Reva attempt to beat Obi-Wan and Darth Vader to Luke? Fans will have to find out.
The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi streams exclusively on Disney Plus on June 22, 2022.