The Heartbreaking Reason Kanye Says This Word 4 Times in a Row on 'Donda'By Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 24 2021, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Kanye West is a special kind of musician. Even though many agree that his last great album came out in 2010 (others say that "Yeezus" was the beginning of the end for the artist), he can still drop an album that tons of folks go nuts over. "Jesus is King," "Ye," and "Life of Pablo" have been counted as major disappointments, but the billionaire producer/rapper/trend setter and apparel mogul always makes headlines when he releases a collection of new tracks.
So when word broke out that Ye would be holding a listening party for "Donda," his 10th studio album, there were a number of fans that were super excited to see what he would bring to the table just from a musical standpoint.
Add in the fact that he recently separated from Kim Kardashian and people are extra curious to see if there are any songs about his now ex-wife and/or his time living with the reality TV stars,
Are there any songs on 'Donda' that are about Kim Kardashian?
Prior to the album's release, there were reports that the track "Welcome To My Life" contained allusions to his experiences as a member of the Kardashian clan from those who were able to hear it during a listening party. One that was attended by Kim and their four children, along with CeeLo Green, Big Boi, Shaquille O'Neal and other popular public figures and celebrities.
Reports from those who attended the listening party to hear the album that's "released" just not readily available yet for anyone to stream or purchase, state that in one track (presumably "Welcome To My Life") West says, "I'm Losing My Family/I'm Losing My Family/I'm Losing My Family/I'm Losing My Family."
The significance of him repeating the line four times references his ex-wife Kim, along with their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
E! reports that a source close to Kim revealed that Kanye had actually given her a heads up about the track because he didn't want her to be "blindsided" at the listening party.
The reaction from people on social media regarding the track was swift: tons of people shared their sympathies for Kanye, who candidly talked about his fears following his break-up with Kim according to listeners.
In another part of the song, it's said that Kanye sings: "She's screaming at me/'Honey, why could you leave?'" and while it played he dropped to his knees and cried.
The album is named after Kanye's mother, Donda West, whose voice reportedly appears in the same track about Kim: "No matter what you, you never abandon your family."
Another song that's garnering interest is "Jail" which features a verse from Jay-Z. It was previously thought that the two men were beefing, but not only did Jay appear on the album, he dropped some verses that have fans buzzing: "Donda, I'm with your baby when I touch back road/I told him to stop all that red cap/We're going home."
Jay also had folks thinking he converted to Islam: "Made in the image of God, that’s a selfie. Pray five times a day, so many felonies."
There's so much hype around Donda, that someone's actually selling a bag of air from the album drop.
XXL reports that a fan has priced the bag of air for $3,333.33 and $4 for shipping and handling, which isn't the first time this has happened following a live Kanye event. Rolling Stone said that in 2015, a fan made over $60,000 selling air from his Yeezus tour.
Kanye's Donda listening party also featured a list of pricey food items that suite ticket purchasers complained about, like $40 hot dogs and $65 beef jerky assorted snack baskets, which was quickly lampooned online.