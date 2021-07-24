The Heartbreaking Reason Kanye Says This Word 4 Times in a Row on 'Donda'

Kanye West is a special kind of musician. Even though many agree that his last great album came out in 2010 (others say that "Yeezus" was the beginning of the end for the artist), he can still drop an album that tons of folks go nuts over. "Jesus is King," "Ye," and "Life of Pablo" have been counted as major disappointments, but the billionaire producer/rapper/trend setter and apparel mogul always makes headlines when he releases a collection of new tracks.

Add in the fact that he recently separated from Kim Kardashian and people are extra curious to see if there are any songs about his now ex-wife and/or his time living with the reality TV stars,

So when word broke out that Ye would be holding a listening party for " Donda ," his 10th studio album, there were a number of fans that were super excited to see what he would bring to the table just from a musical standpoint.

Are there any songs on 'Donda' that are about Kim Kardashian?

Prior to the album's release, there were reports that the track "Welcome To My Life" contained allusions to his experiences as a member of the Kardashian clan from those who were able to hear it during a listening party. One that was attended by Kim and their four children, along with CeeLo Green, Big Boi, Shaquille O'Neal and other popular public figures and celebrities.

Article continues below advertisement

Reports from those who attended the listening party to hear the album that's "released" just not readily available yet for anyone to stream or purchase, state that in one track (presumably "Welcome To My Life") West says, "I'm Losing My Family/I'm Losing My Family/I'm Losing My Family/I'm Losing My Family." The significance of him repeating the line four times references his ex-wife Kim, along with their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

E! reports that a source close to Kim revealed that Kanye had actually given her a heads up about the track because he didn't want her to be "blindsided" at the listening party. The reaction from people on social media regarding the track was swift: tons of people shared their sympathies for Kanye, who candidly talked about his fears following his break-up with Kim according to listeners.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim in the audience when Kanye said “I’m losing my family” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/WuqpNbjAZ4 — 🖤 (@SznVibes) July 23, 2021

In another part of the song, it's said that Kanye sings: "She's screaming at me/'Honey, why could you leave?'" and while it played he dropped to his knees and cried. The album is named after Kanye's mother, Donda West, whose voice reportedly appears in the same track about Kim: "No matter what you, you never abandon your family."

Article continues below advertisement

I can hear Kanye’s pain .. “I’m losing my family” pic.twitter.com/FxZVu6CdeK — memory lane (@bitchit999) July 23, 2021

Another song that's garnering interest is "Jail" which features a verse from Jay-Z. It was previously thought that the two men were beefing, but not only did Jay appear on the album, he dropped some verses that have fans buzzing: "Donda, I'm with your baby when I touch back road/I told him to stop all that red cap/We're going home."

Article continues below advertisement

Everybody looking at Kim Kardashian as Kanye is on his knees saying “I’m losing all my family, darling come back to me” and “no matter what, you never abandon your family” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/zk6GZnhmLu — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 23, 2021

Jay also had folks thinking he converted to Islam: "Made in the image of God, that’s a selfie. Pray five times a day, so many felonies."