TikTok's Dry Scooping Trend: The Craze Is Responsible for a Young Woman's Heart Attack

Another day, another dangerous TikTok trend. Many love TikTok for its ability to keep you up-to-date on the latest challenges and trends from the lifestyle and entertainment spaces. The app serves as a great hub of information, but it does have its pitfalls. Dangerous activities can sometimes become trends that creators refuse to stay away from.

What is the dry scooping trend? Read on to get in the know.

The latest dangerous trend on TikTok comes in the form of the dry scooping trend . It has the ability to cause near-fatal side effects.

Regularly using pre-workout powder the way it’s intended for use — along with strict exercise — can go a long way in helping fitness aficionados reach their goals. However, misusing this product can easily take a toll on your body and health.

Dry scooping pre-workout is the gym junkie version of the cinnamon challenge. You can't change my mind. I've done it more than once out of necessity, and it's absolutely dreadful.

The outlet reports that pre-workout powder is typically formulated with creatine, caffeine, and B vitamins. This mixture is believed to help boost the body to give it more energy and increase muscle growth over time.

Unfortunately, utilizing pre-workout powder — via the dry scooping trend — has helped many creators realize the dangers of cutting corners in the fitness space. Newsweek reports that dry scooping consists of ingesting scoops of workout powder without mixing it with water or milk to create the popular fitness beverage — hence the name.

One of the biggest topics on the TikTok platform that caters to many creators is fitness. Many people have different fitness goals , and the app can sometimes help people with tips and diet ideas to help maximize their success.

The TikTok dry scooping craze gave creator Briatney Portillo a heart attack.

It’s one thing to think that the worst will never happen to you; it’s another to actually have to deal with the aftermath of unwise decisions. And TikToker Briatney Portillo is living proof. In her fitness quest, she decided to try the dry scooping trend and ended up causing more harm than good.

On her TikTok account, Briatney shared with her followers the reality of the dry scooping trend. In her video, she used the clown filter and sound while wearing a hospital gown to detail how the dry scooping trend affected her health.

"Taking a dry pre-workout scoop because I saw it trending on TikTok," she wrote on the clip. "Ending up in the hospital because I had a heart attack." Many of her followers thanked Briatney for sharing her experience, while cautioning others in the comment section to use pre-workout powders the right way.

“Thank you for putting this out there,” one user commented. “Dry scooping is so dangerous!!!!! Please blend with water and wait 20 minutes before working out.” Briatney's video may very well have stopped people from making the same grave mistake. To date, her video has received 2.3 million views and has almost 340,000 likes.

