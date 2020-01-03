'Today' Show Co-Host Dylan Dreyer Welcomes Baby No. 2

Congrats! Today Show co-host Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera welcomed a new baby boy, Oliver George, on Thursday, Jan. 2. “It was a long time coming," the mother-of-two said while phoning into the show on Friday morning. “This year started off a lot differently than it ended,” she added.

Dylan Dreyer's new baby is healthy and happy and so is his big brother. The meteorologist revealed her new son weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measures 19 inches. “I just want to kiss him every second,” she said. “Everything just clicked. … Everything about it just feels right.” Dylan is also mom to three-year-old boy Calvin, who was very excited to meet his new little brother.

“Calvin woke up, he wanted to get dressed, he wanted to come with us [to the hospital]," she explained to her fellow co-hosts. “I said, ‘Mommy and Daddy have to leave, but you’re gonna come to the hospital and meet Oliver today.'" She added: “He had his shoes on and his jacket on. He was so ready to come! And then he walks in with this huge smile on his face. He sits on my lap and he looks at Oliver and he asks to hold him right away. It was perfect.”

The exciting new baby news comes after Dylan suffered a miscarriage. In April, the Today show co-host opened up to fans about her devastating miscarriage. Following the heartbreaking loss, she tried to conceive another child for six months, but was dealing with second infertility, which is the inability to conceive or carry a baby to full term after giving birth. She was then referred to a specialist.

However, before the couple could start in vitro fertilization, or IVF, Dylan told People that they received exciting news from their doctor. “I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use,” she told the outlet. “Instead, when he called, he said, ‘Well, you can’t start IVF because you’re already pregnant!’ We were in complete shock. We couldn’t believe it!”

The 38-year-old explained how "grateful" she felt about conceiving another child. “We weren’t sure we were going to get pregnant or what sort of IVF treatments we’d have to go through to be able to have this baby," she told People in December. "So every night I pray and thank God for putting us in this situation and giving us this opportunity and not having to struggle any longer than we did.”

