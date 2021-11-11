Marvel's Eternals Are Truly Legendary — Here Are All Their Mythological Connections

“He flew too close to the sun,” Sprite shared of Ikaris’s adventures. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. In Greek mythology, Icarus is famous for flying too close to the sun, which now serves as a fable shared to warn against the dangers of arrogance.

But, in the Marvel universe, the Eternals have inspired the mythological tales that permeate culture — all the stories about Greek Gods and Olympia — not the other way around. In a funny way, Eternals is a completely meta tale.