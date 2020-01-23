(EXCLUSIVE) Taveeta Szymanowicz Talks Bringing 'Dare Me' to Life and a Potential Second Season

Actress Taveeta Szymanowicz stars as RiRi Curtis in USA Network's new thriller Dare Me. Following the tension between a former it-girl and the cheerleading squad that ejected her after getting a new coach, this drama was adapted from Megan Abbott's novel of the same name.

While the first season is still underway, Taveeta sat down with us to give a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to bring the book to light, her character RiRi, and the potential for a second season.