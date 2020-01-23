We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
taveeta-1579817579972.png
Source: Instagram

(EXCLUSIVE) Taveeta Szymanowicz Talks Bringing 'Dare Me' to Life and a Potential Second Season

By

Actress Taveeta Szymanowicz stars as RiRi Curtis in USA Network's new thriller Dare Me. Following the tension between a former it-girl and the cheerleading squad that ejected her after getting a new coach, this drama was adapted from Megan Abbott's novel of the same name.

While the first season is still underway, Taveeta sat down with us to give a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to bring the book to light, her character RiRi, and the potential for a second season.

Taveeta's character, RiRi, is a "pawn" for both Addy and Beth.

While the plot followed in Dare Me is mostly focused on Addy and Beth (but is told from Addy's point of view), Taveeta's character, RiRi, frequently finds herself in the middle of the feuding friends.

"She's a pawn between Addy and Beth's relationship essentially," Taveeta says of RiRi. "And over the course of this season, her being a pawn turns into her being a source of information for both Beth and Addy and for the audience — but she doesn't know that she's being that source of information."