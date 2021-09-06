Three People, Including Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, Were Found Dead in Los Angeles

Three People, Including Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, Were Found Dead in Los AngelesBy Leila Kozma
Sep. 6 2021, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
Three people were found dead at an apartment in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, per Daily Mail.
Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, comedians closely associated with the Ha Ha Comedy Club, were pronounced dead by the police. Their friend, Kate Quigley, is currently in the hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation. Here's what you should know about what happened.
What are Fuquan Johnson's and Enrico Colangeli's causes of death?
Fuquan, Enrico, and their friend, 33-year-old Natalie Williamson, were pronounced dead on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. Investigators believe they consumed cocaine laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that's 80 to 100 times more potent than heroin.
A powerful pain killer, fentanyl can be prescribed to those who've suffered severe injuries or are exhibiting moderate to severe cancer symptoms. Excessive fentanyl intake is thought to be among the most common causes of drug overdoses in the U.S.
According to TMZ, it's not yet confirmed if any legal proceedings will take place. The identity of the person or persons who sold the drugs is unknown. Autopsies will soon be carried out, per The Sun.
Three people, including Cameron James Pettit, were charged after Mac Miller's tragic passing in the fall of 2018. Mac died after taking drugs laced with fentanyl, per Sky News.
Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli were both comedians.
Fuquan earned renown with shows like Unveiling Our Scars and Comedy Parlour Live: Quarantine Edition. He recently performed at 2020 Was a Beach, a comedy event series held in Santa Monica. He also partook in a SuperNova Comedy event held in June 2021 alongside Nick Kroll, Anthony Jeselnik, and Ramy Youssef. A talented comedian, Rico taped podcasts like the Home Schooled Podcast.
The Ha Ha Comedy Club, a North Hollywood venue that's home to comedians, shared several posts about the tragedy on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, on Instagram.
"We lost two HaHa family members. Rest in peace, Rico Coangeli and Fuquan Johnson. Make everyone laugh in heaven," the Ha Ha Comedy Club wrote.
Kate Quigley is thought to have texted a friend after the atrocity, saying, "I'm not great. But I'm OK."
Fuquan's and Rico's friend Kate also attended the party on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. According to TMZ, Kate lived in the proximity of the apartment where the police were called. This piece of information couldn't be corroborated, however. A stand-up comedian, model, and actress, Kate appeared in shows like The Office, Apartment 9, and My Super-Overactive Imagination.
She started dating Darius Rucker, the singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, in late 2020. Darius and Beth Leonard announced their divorce in July 2020, after nearly 20 years of marriage. It is widely believed that Kate and Darius are no longer together.
"I'm alive. I'm not great. But I'm OK," Kate is thought to have texted a friend and fellow comedian named Brian Redban after her hospitalization, per New York Post.