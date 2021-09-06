Three People, Including Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, Were Found Dead in Los Angeles

Three people were found dead at an apartment in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, per Daily Mail.

Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, comedians closely associated with the Ha Ha Comedy Club, were pronounced dead by the police. Their friend, Kate Quigley, is currently in the hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation. Here's what you should know about what happened.