Was This Dog’s Collar Really Taken off by a Ghost? This Viral Video Has People Stumped

While it's unknown how exactly her dog's collar came off, many users on TikTok believed her claim that there was a ghost. "I've never seen such a convincing ghost video," one user wrote. Another user teased, "The ghost probably got sick of the barking, too."

Still not everyone was convinced. "The dogs are barking constantly then just abruptly stop. Then you can clearly see the collar gets unclipped, then the dog freaks out," one user wrote. Another user argued that when the dog turned its head "its neck flexed which put pressure on the collar buckle." The user added that a quick movement like that "can rip tight clothes" or in this case, collars.

And of course, some users headed to the comment section just for fun. Harping on the red flag TikTok trend, one person wrote "people who don't believe in ghosts," followed by a bunch of red flag emojis.

So, was there actually a ghost? We'll probably never really know for sure. But the video sure does give us the creeps. Looking for more spooky tales? These 14 stories should definitely not be read alone at night.