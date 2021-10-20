Was This Dog’s Collar Really Taken off by a Ghost? This Viral Video Has People Stumped

Was This Dog’s Collar Really Taken off by a Ghost? This Viral Video Has People StumpedBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 20 2021, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Are ghosts real? That’s a question that’s sure to divide the room. The Syfy series Ghost Hunters has turned many non-believers into believers with its eerie footage that seemingly captures paranormal activity. However, despite the fact that the series is led by professionals who are equipped with special devices to detect paranormal activity, not all viewers are convinced of its legitimacy, and some argue that it is staged in order to attract an audience.
But what happens when someone who isn't in the TV business shares a video of a potential ghost encounter? Recently, a woman posted a clip of security camera footage taken inside her home to TikTok. During the clip, something rather peculiar happened to her dog. Is there a logical explanation behind all of this? Or was there really a ghost present? Keep scrolling to check out the video for yourself.
This woman claimed a "ghost" took off her dog's collar.
TikTok user @shannyfantg recently shared a trio of clips to the platform claiming that there is a "ghost" in her home. In one video, a mask spontaneously falls off a table. In another video, a dog gate creeps open without anyone touching it. But it wasn't until the third video that people began to think her claims were true.
The now-viral video, which has been viewed nearly nine million times, appears to have been taken from home security footage. It shows her living room where her two dogs are seen wildly barking in their crates. It is unknown what set the dogs off and why they are barking as no one appears to be there with them. However, they both mysteriously freeze and stop barking at the same time. They then remain completely silent and still for about 15 seconds.
Out of nowhere, one of her dogs appears to jump back as if it is being pulled into the corner. As it is seen jumping up, its collar flys off its neck. "Sorry for the obnoxious barking at the beginning. watch my black dog. Ghost takes her collar off in her crate," @shannyfantg wrote in the caption of the action-packed video.
So, how did the dog's collar really come off?
While it's unknown how exactly her dog's collar came off, many users on TikTok believed her claim that there was a ghost. "I've never seen such a convincing ghost video," one user wrote. Another user teased, "The ghost probably got sick of the barking, too."
Still not everyone was convinced. "The dogs are barking constantly then just abruptly stop. Then you can clearly see the collar gets unclipped, then the dog freaks out," one user wrote. Another user argued that when the dog turned its head "its neck flexed which put pressure on the collar buckle." The user added that a quick movement like that "can rip tight clothes" or in this case, collars.
And of course, some users headed to the comment section just for fun. Harping on the red flag TikTok trend, one person wrote "people who don't believe in ghosts," followed by a bunch of red flag emojis.
So, was there actually a ghost? We'll probably never really know for sure. But the video sure does give us the creeps.