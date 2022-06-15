Reviews Prove That Comedy Series 'God's Favorite Idiot' Is Neither Blasphemous Nor Godly

When the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Satan herself show up on Earth, it's clear that the end of days are near. Can God's favorite idiot save the world? It's truly a life or death question.

The series sees hilarious longtime power couple Melissa McCarthy (Spy) and her hubby, Ben Falcone (Bridesmaids), as its stars, the latter also being its creator. An apocalypse comedy series feels quite current, to say the least, but does it deliver? Here's what reviews are saying about God's Favorite Idiot.