'Nine Perfect Strangers' Star Grace Van Patten Pays a Reluctant Killer Siren in 'Mayday'By Shannon Raphael
Aug. 26 2021, Updated 1:36 p.m. ET
Actress Grace Van Patten is a breakout scene-stealer in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, and she's just getting started in her career. Her portrayal of Zoe Marconi, a young adult grieving the loss of her twin brother, is nuanced, and it stands out in comparison to the character arcs of the show's other A-list stars.
Grace is next set to take on a wildly different type of role in the war film, Mayday.
The 24-year-old plays Ana in the upcoming movie, which centers around a group of women who use radio transmissions to kill men who are at war.
The screen star appears in the drama — which was written and directed by Karen Cinorre — alongside Mia Goth (Emma, A Cure for Wellness), Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, What's Eating Gilbert Grape), and Soko (The Dancer, Augustine).
A trailer for Mayday debuted on Aug. 25, and it reveals a complicated plot that will remind viewers of Greek mythology.
Grace Van Patten is recruited to lure men to their deaths through radio transmissions in the 'Mayday' trailer.
The trailer opens with Grace's character, Ana, stumbling upon a a group of women, including Gert (Soko), Marsha (Mia Goth), and Bea (Havana Rose Liu). They are tracking warships on a picturesque spit of coastal land. The ladies use radio transmission signals to pretend that they are in distress, in order to get the ships to try to find them.
Once the boats are on the way to rescue them, the vessels encounter some sort of danger, and they subsequently sink.
The women are like modern-day sirens, who are notable figures from Greek mythology who would lure sailors to their deaths.
Before she ended up on the mysterious coastline with the others, Ana had been working at a hotel. The trailer indicates that she may have had a violent interaction with a man while she was on duty.
Marsha was set to get married before she ended up on the beach with the other women. She takes Ana under her wing, and she trains her to be a killer.
That's right — when the pseudo-sirens aren't using the radio, they're hunting down soldiers with guns, knives, and fire.
The ladies appear to be led in their quest for revenge by June (Juliette Lewis). Though all of the women involved have been betrayed by men, Ana isn't cut out to be a killer like her peers.
"I don't belong here," Ana says in the teaser clip. "I want to go back."
"You're going back? After everything I've given you?" Marsha responds. "I made you into a hero."
When Ana replies that she's become a "psychopath," Marsha has a chilling retort.
"That's the same thing!" Marsha yells.
When is the 'Mayday' release date?
The escapist fantasy film will be released on demand and in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. It's unclear at this time whether Mayday will eventually end up on a streamer like Netflix, Prime Video, or Hulu.
You can check out the Mayday trailer below! You can see also see Grace in Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu.