'Nine Perfect Strangers' Star Grace Van Patten Pays a Reluctant Killer Siren in 'Mayday'

Grace is next set to take on a wildly different type of role in the war film, Mayday .

Actress Grace Van Patten is a breakout scene-stealer in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers , and she's just getting started in her career. Her portrayal of Zoe Marconi, a young adult grieving the loss of her twin brother, is nuanced, and it stands out in comparison to the character arcs of the show's other A-list stars.

A trailer for Mayday debuted on Aug. 25, and it reveals a complicated plot that will remind viewers of Greek mythology.

The screen star appears in the drama — which was written and directed by Karen Cinorre — alongside Mia Goth (Emma, A Cure for Wellness), Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, What's Eating Gilbert Grape), and Soko (The Dancer, Augustine).

The 24-year-old plays Ana in the upcoming movie, which centers around a group of women who use radio transmissions to kill men who are at war.

Grace Van Patten is recruited to lure men to their deaths through radio transmissions in the 'Mayday' trailer.

The trailer opens with Grace's character, Ana, stumbling upon a a group of women, including Gert (Soko), Marsha (Mia Goth), and Bea (Havana Rose Liu). They are tracking warships on a picturesque spit of coastal land. The ladies use radio transmission signals to pretend that they are in distress, in order to get the ships to try to find them.

Once the boats are on the way to rescue them, the vessels encounter some sort of danger, and they subsequently sink. The women are like modern-day sirens, who are notable figures from Greek mythology who would lure sailors to their deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

Before she ended up on the mysterious coastline with the others, Ana had been working at a hotel. The trailer indicates that she may have had a violent interaction with a man while she was on duty. Marsha was set to get married before she ended up on the beach with the other women. She takes Ana under her wing, and she trains her to be a killer. That's right — when the pseudo-sirens aren't using the radio, they're hunting down soldiers with guns, knives, and fire.

Source: Magnolia Pictures

Article continues below advertisement