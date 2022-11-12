Get Your Baby Yoda Fix in the New Animated Short by Studio Ghibli

It's always big news when Studio Ghibli releases new work. This time, it's a special occasion. The master animators behind classics like Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away created a short film about none other than Grogu from Star Wars.

The three-minute short was released on Nov. 12, 2022, in association with Lucasfilm and shows an interaction between Grogu and the sentient dust bunnies from Spirited Away. The short is entitled Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies.