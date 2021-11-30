'Hawkeye' Is a Six-Part Marvel Miniseries That Perfectly Fills out the Holiday Season

With Clint trying to settle old scores and Kate suspecting foul play from her mother's new fiancé, the two form an unlikely duo in trying to achieve their respective goals, all while Clint tries to make it home in time to unwrap presents with his wife and kids on Christmas morning.

The first two episodes premiered on Nov. 24, 2021. As a six-part series, new episodes air weekly. Episode 3 premieres on Dec. 3, Episode 4 on Dec. 8, Episode 5 on the 15th, and the final episode on the 22nd.