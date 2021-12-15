'Hawkeye' Is Almost Over — Will There Be a Season 2 for the Arrow-Shooting Avenger?

The series follows Clint Barton some time after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While trying to spend the holidays with his family, his Christmas plans are derailed by gangsters and criminals looking for revenge for Clint's actions when he was the killer vigilante Ronin.

Despite his best attempts to put the past to rest, he struggles to recover from a lifetime of violence while trying to get home in time for Christmas. What will become of Clint as we lead into the finale? And will the show continue?