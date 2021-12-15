A New Food Competition Show Is Coming to Disney Plus and It's 'Foodtastic'!

The host of Foodtastic is none other than Emmy award-winning actress and fabulous singer Keke Palmer. Disney describes the show as a "global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art."

Honestly, you had us at cheese. We're here for a Gruyère Chewbacca — a Cheesebacca, if you will.