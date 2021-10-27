Atlanta Braves Pitcher Charlie Morton Breaks His Leg in Game 1 of the World Series

With the World Series initiating a battle between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, the end of the 2021 Major League Baseball season is quickly approaching.

The series began on Oct. 26, 2021, at Minute Maid Park in Houston and made for an exciting first matchup. However, things took a turn when Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton left the game in the bottom of the third inning. As it turns out, the athlete underwent X-rays that revealed a break in his right leg. How did this even happen?