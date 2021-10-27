'Locke & Key' Comics Ended on a Bittersweet Note, but Will the Show Do the Same?By Anna Garrison
Oct. 27 2021, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Locke & Key as well as the Locke & Key comics.
Everyone's favorite horror-fantasy show returned in October 2021 when Netflix dropped all episodes for the second season of Locke & Key, and fans have been dying to know what's next. Although the second season ended with a semblance of finality, fans know Locke & Key Season 3 is on the way — but will the storyline follow how the comics ended? And how does the comics' ending match up with the show?
Read on for everything we know about Locke & Key's comics ending, and what could happen in the show.
'Locke & Key' comics shares similarities and differences with the show's Season 2 finale.
At the end of the Locke & Key comics, demonic Dodge (played on the show by Laysla De Oliveira and Griffin Gluck) is discovered lurking in the body of the new boy in town Gabe but manages to switch bodies and possess Bode Locke, the youngest of the Locke siblings, before he can be killed.
Free to explore the house and search for keys as Bode, Dodge finds the Omega Key and plans a coup for the prom after-party in the Drowning Cave. Dodge-in-Gabe's body manages to unleash several demons and wreak havoc, but Tyler Locke stops the chaos. Dodge's demonic soul is forced back into the well from which it came and out of Bode's body, but Bode's empty body is cremated before his soul can return.
In the epilogue, Tyler returns to the well to free the original Dodge's spirit from the demon that has been possessing him for years. Like the show, Tyler has inherited some "whispering iron" from his father and uses that to forge an Alpha Key capable of undoing possession. Tyler then speaks with his father one final time and restores Bode's physical form.
During Locke & Key Season 2, the show ends with Demonic Dodge's destruction, and the original Dodge — Lucas Caravaggio — emerges. Ellie Whedon also emerges in her true form, having previously been disguised to look like Dodge with the Face Key. The show then jumps one week into the future, where Tyler is on a road trip to Boston, determined to leave magic behind.
Demonic Eden is still on the loose and uses the Echo Key to summon Captain Frederick Gideon. Eden wants the Captain to help her find the Black Door, but Gideon ends up throwing her down a well and killing her. He escapes using the Anywhere Key, and the season ends.
In the comics series, backstory for the keys and Captain Gideon is told chronologically, so the show's out-of-order shake-up could lead to the inclusion of additional backstory from the spinoff comics. Most of the spinoff comics are set in the past, but there is also a modern-day arc titled World War Key that is still putting out new issues. Could fans see elements of the new series implemented into the show?
Seasons 1 and 2 of Locke & Key are now streaming on Netflix.