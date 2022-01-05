'The Amazing Race' Season 33 Filmed in Multiple Countries During the COVID-19 Pandemic

After the longest pit stop in the show's history, The Amazing Race is officially back for Season 33.

The competition series has been a long-running favorite on CBS since it premiered in 2001, but the lockdowns and travel restrictions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic kept it off the air for more than a year.

The 11 teams featured on the 33rd season started the race before the pandemic began. However, they filmed most of the season a year-and-a-half later, once safety measures were put in place.