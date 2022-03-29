The 'American Song Contest' Semi-Finals Aren't What You'd Expect

Though the show deviates from the normal musical competition format, fans aren’t mad about it.

“NBC [is] really giving us an album’s worth of amazing new music for American Song Contest every week for five weeks in a row,” one American Song Contest fan wrote on Twitter. “How could anyone hate them for this?”

The first five weeks of the competition — the qualifiers — consist of five heats in which 11 or 12 entrants will perform their songs, but only four will move on. After each heat, a jury of experts chooses one artist to send straight to the semi-finals.