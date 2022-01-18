Let's Recap the First Two Episodes of 'How I Met Your Father' — Is it Worth Watching? (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of How I Met Your Father

Kim Cattrall sits on a glamorous couch in an elegant New York City apartment, her wine glass appropriately filled to the brim. Stop right there Samantha Jones fans! Kim is here to introduce us to another New York City gal looking for love. She plays the older Sophie, regaling her son with the drama-filled tale of how she met her father back in the day. Welcome to the new Hulu series How I Met Your Father!