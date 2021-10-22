After a COVID-19-related delay pushed the film back from its initial Sep. 2020 release to 2021, we made it to the premiere, and as of Oct. 21, our most prized possession, Frank Herbert's best-selling sci-fi novel of all time, is on the big screen.

So, grab your snacks, gather your group, and immerse yourself in the futuristic world of Dune before it leaves the streaming giant.

Fans of Frank's sci-fi saga now have the chance to see the blockbuster in theaters worldwide. But the movie theater isn't the only place you can watch one of the most anticipated films of the year — cinephiles can also stream Dune on HBO Max.

How long will 'Dune' be available on HBO Max?

Initially, Dune was only going to be released in theaters, thus ending the movie theater–HBO Max experiment. However, in late July, HBO Max seemingly confirmed the blockbuster would be headed to the streaming service the same day it premieres in theaters.

Dune will be in theaters and on HBO Max, only on the Ad-Free plan streaming in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release. — HBO Max (@hbomax) July 21, 2021 Source: Twitter / @hbomax

What fans really want to know is the amount of time they have to watch the movie on HBO Max. So, how long will Dune be available to stream on HBO Max? According to the tweet above, Dune will be available on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release, meaning it'll depart at the end of November.

On Oct. 21, HBO Max announced that only those with ad-free subscriptions in the United States have the opportunity to stream the film. If you already have this type of subscription, great! If not, here's how to get it. You'll need to sign up for HBO Max's ad-free plan, which costs $14.99 a month. Once it's official, the subscription allows you to watch Dune online, for free, as many times as you want.

If you're not up for the subscription, head to the movie theater! This deal gives the theaters an advantage since it seems Warner Bros. is encouraging more people to head to their local theaters and experience the film the way it is meant to be. The cinematic experience of Dune is 10x greater than watching the movie on HBO Max, so if you can, head to a theater near you and bask in the glory of the breathtaking visuals, astounding music, and amazing acting.

Source: Warner Bros.