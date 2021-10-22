How Long Will 'Dune' Be Available on HBO Max?By Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 22 2021, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Attention all Dune fanatics: The wait is over.
After a COVID-19-related delay pushed the film back from its initial Sep. 2020 release to 2021, we made it to the premiere, and as of Oct. 21, our most prized possession, Frank Herbert's best-selling sci-fi novel of all time, is on the big screen.
Fans of Frank's sci-fi saga now have the chance to see the blockbuster in theaters worldwide. But the movie theater isn't the only place you can watch one of the most anticipated films of the year — cinephiles can also stream Dune on HBO Max.
So, grab your snacks, gather your group, and immerse yourself in the futuristic world of Dune before it leaves the streaming giant.
How long will 'Dune' be available on HBO Max?
Initially, Dune was only going to be released in theaters, thus ending the movie theater–HBO Max experiment. However, in late July, HBO Max seemingly confirmed the blockbuster would be headed to the streaming service the same day it premieres in theaters.
What fans really want to know is the amount of time they have to watch the movie on HBO Max. So, how long will Dune be available to stream on HBO Max? According to the tweet above, Dune will be available on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release, meaning it'll depart at the end of November.
On Oct. 21, HBO Max announced that only those with ad-free subscriptions in the United States have the opportunity to stream the film. If you already have this type of subscription, great! If not, here's how to get it.
You'll need to sign up for HBO Max's ad-free plan, which costs $14.99 a month. Once it's official, the subscription allows you to watch Dune online, for free, as many times as you want.
If you're not up for the subscription, head to the movie theater! This deal gives the theaters an advantage since it seems Warner Bros. is encouraging more people to head to their local theaters and experience the film the way it is meant to be.
The cinematic experience of Dune is 10x greater than watching the movie on HBO Max, so if you can, head to a theater near you and bask in the glory of the breathtaking visuals, astounding music, and amazing acting.
How can we see 'Dune' in theaters?
If you live near a movie theater chain, such as Cinemark, AMC, or Regal, you can check their local listings on their respective websites.
If you have an independent movie theater company near you, your best bet is to log on to Fandango. The site is easy to navigate and lets you search for showtimes for standard, 3D, and IMAX showings and select your seats ahead of time.
Should we read the book before watching 'Dune'?
It'd be great if you read the book, but if you didn't have the time, no worries! Distractify's ultimate "Dune Cheat Sheet" will get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the sci-fi chronicle.
Watch Dune in theaters and on HBO Max now.