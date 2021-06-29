Season 2 of Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' Is Dropping More Episodes Than You May Think

Season 2 of Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' Is Dropping More Episodes Than You May ThinkBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 29 2021, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Is it hot in here?
Netflix’s hit show Too Hot to Handle is already off to a sizzling start. The guilty pleasure reality television series explores the dating lives of singles who compete for a cash prize. And Season 2 has already started off with a bang.
Since Season 1 brought viewers eight episodes, fans are wondering if Season 2 will follow suit. After all, you can never go wrong with keeping things consistent. However, it’s also not a bad idea to switch up the episode format since Too Hot to Handle has become a sweeping success for the streaming platform.
So, how many episodes will Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle have? Grab a drink and get comfortable as we spill all of the tea.
Season 2 of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ will deliver 10 episodes.
Good news, Too Hot to Handle fans! Many of you have long been asking for more episodes of the show and it looks like the producers have heard your demands and delivered.
Marie Claire reports that Too Hot to Handle Season 2 will have not eight, but 10 episodes. Yes, you read that correctly!
The first four episodes officially hit the platform on June 23, 2021. As for the remaining six episodes, viewers can expect them to be available to stream on June 30, 2021.
While many viewers love the idea of hour-long episodes, Too Hot to Handle has only delivered 45-minute long episodes. While Season 2 shows that producers are experimenting with the number of episodes, not much has really changed in terms of how long the episodes are.
Netflix's unscripted chief, Brandon Riegg, shared with Deadline that the reason for the release format shakeup is that viewers will now "have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds."
“We can’t wait for our members to see what’s in store in their second seasons,” Brandon told the outlet. “We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh — and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for."
The first four episodes of 'Too Hot to Handle' have already set the tone for Season 2.
Sexy singles in a gorgeous tropical location? One word: Hookups! To the delight of many viewers, the first four episodes of Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle have fulfilled many expectations.
Straight out of the gate, the singles were ready to get super close with one another. After meeting and initially thinking that they were on a show called Parties in Paradise, Lana dropped the bomb that they are in fact on Too Hot to Handle. And as Lana laid down the law, the singles were not so pleased. But of course, that didn’t stop them from breaking the rules.
On the first day alone, they lost $21,000 — with big thanks to Cam and Emily. The pair haven’t been able to keep their hands off of each other.
Then, Carly and Chase proceeded to make out, missing out on their chance at a special date night, followed by Melinda and Marvin, who shared a kiss and also lost the opportunity for a date. On top of that, Melinda also locked lips with Peter. Chile, it was an absolute mess, but viewers loved every second of it — while also criticizing them for losing money.
In the fourth episode, Lana revealed that not only would some of the singles be given their walking papers, but new singles would also be joining them in Turks and Caicos. Plus, Emily found out from Christina that Cam is basically playing both sides. So, it will be very interesting to see what Episodes 5-10 will bring to the table.
Will Emily move on from Cam? Will Melinda and Marvin patch things up? Which contestants will leave coupled up? Only time will tell.
New episodes of Too Hot to Handle will be available to stream on June 30, 2021.