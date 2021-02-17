Calling All Snapchat Users! Changing Your Location on the App Is Pretty Simple

There’s no denying that social media has changed the way we get news, build relationships, connect with celebrities, and foster new opportunities. And while there are plenty of social media apps with various purposes, Snapchat continues to be a popular pick. After all, you can send pictures and videos (snaps) which are designed to disappear after a certain amount of time.

However, one feature that comes with the app is revealing your location. And in an era where privacy is an absolute must, it’s important to be careful with who you allow to access your location — which is why many people are wondering how to change your location on Snapchat.

Once you're on the settings page, click the "only these friends option." This will bring up your entire friends list and you can go through and check who you'd like to have your location.

Idk how people can have their location on Snapchat maps like that🥴 I could never

On the flip side, if you want a few of your close friends or family to have your location at all times, you can also make it work. On the settings page, you can choose which friends you'd like to see your location by customizing your settings.

With that in mind, there is a way to change your location. And it's actually not too hard to master. Per Snapchat Support , you have two options when it comes to changing your location. You can either change who can see your location, or you can hide your location altogether. If you prefer the latter, all you have to do is click the setting icon on top of the map screen. Then, select "ghost mode" to hide your location entirely.

Whether you're a novice or Snapchat veteran, you know that the app tracks your location to improve its features and services. And while most people may not put much thought into their location being exposed, it's important to only share your location with those you're comfortable with.

There is also a way to prevent location requests on Snapchat altogether.

In this day and age, there is nothing wrong with taking the appropriate measures to ensure your safety. And since being connected via social media can put your location at risk, there are some steps you can take to stay in the clear.

And one of the best ways to keep your location from getting into the wrong hands is by preventing location requests altogether. Simply open the settings app. Click "who can see my location." Next, turn off the "allow my friends to request my location" option. Now, you'll be good to go.

While some people prefer to turn off their location, it actually does come in handy to keep it on. If you're going out on a date or even exploring a new city, it's a great resource for your friends and family to be able to track you.

That said, it hasn't stopped people on social media from sharing their opinion on leaving your location visible. Some people are all for it, while others prefer to play it safe.

Friendly reminder to turn your Snapchat location OFF or make it so that only those yk can see

If my location is on for you on Snapchat you are in charge of finding me if I go missing

That said, whether you're using Snapchat or any other social media app, safety should always come first. It's also a great idea to get acquainted with the settings on each app so you know how to manage your location.