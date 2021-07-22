How Do You Get the Twitter 'Dislike' Button? Here's What to Know

Since the inception of Twitter , users have been able to share their approval of tweets on the platform through liking a post or retweeting it. And while not being able to dislike a tweet hasn’t stopped folks from sharing distaste when need be, users have long been calling for a feature that does just that. And it looks like the app is putting the wheels in motion.

With the news of Twitter testing a dislike button hitting the social media community, most users have been waiting to test it out. However, it’s not as easy to obtain as you may think.

So, how exactly do you get the Twitter dislike button? Read on to get the 4-1-1.