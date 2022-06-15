Find Out How You Can Stream 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17

Since it first premiered in 2005, So You Think You Can Dance has highlighted some of the most talented dancers as they compete for a cash prize and for the title of America's Favorite Dancer.

Over the years, singer Tate McRae, Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Alan Bersten, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Allison Holker, and her husband/current SYTYCD judge Stephen "tWitch" Boss have gotten their starts on the Fox program — so fans are paying close attention to find out who the next winner will be.