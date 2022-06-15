Find Out How You Can Stream 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17
Since it first premiered in 2005, So You Think You Can Dance has highlighted some of the most talented dancers as they compete for a cash prize and for the title of America's Favorite Dancer.
Over the years, singer Tate McRae, Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Alan Bersten, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Allison Holker, and her husband/current SYTYCD judge Stephen "tWitch" Boss have gotten their starts on the Fox program — so fans are paying close attention to find out who the next winner will be.
Following a three-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SYTYCD officially returned to the small screen for Season 17 on May 18, 2022.
Shortly after the new season kicked off, some behind-the-scenes drama threatened to steal the focus away from the contestants. Glee alum Matthew Morrison, who joined the series as a judge in Season 17, was fired a week after the premiere because he reportedly sent "flirty direct messages" to an unidentified female contestant.
Now, actress Leah Remini is taking his spot at the judges' table. As Season 17 continues with a new panel and as the cuts get more difficult, fans may be wondering how they can stream the series.
Find out how to stream 'So You Think You Can Dance' with and without a TV provider.
While many viewers are watching the dance drama unfold when So You Think You Can Dance airs live on Fox on Wednesdays, others may not have regular cable TV packages.
Thankfully, fans can still stream the series with a regular Hulu subscription. New episodes of Season 17 debut on Hulu on Thursdays, the day after they air on Fox. The episodes drop at 3:01 a.m. ET (which is 12:01 a.m. PT).
A basic (ad-supported) Hulu subscription starts at $6.99 a month, and a plan without ads costs $12.99.
Those who do have TV provider log ins can catch up on the show on Fox.com, or on the Fox Now app. SYTYCD can also be streamed on Tubi.
Who are the current judges on 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17?
Though Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson were staples on SYTYCD, the 17th season features an entirely new line-up. tWitch, who previously competed on the show, is in a judging position for the first time on Season 17.
He's joined by Dance Moms alum, Dancing with the Stars runner-up, and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa. The King of Queens actress and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath personality Leah Remini will make her SYTYCD debut on the June 15 episode.
While many changes were made for Season 17, longtime star Cat Deeley is back on the revamped show as the host.
Who will win Season 17 and earn the title of America's Favorite Dancer? You'll have to tune in to find out.
New episodes of So You Think You Can Dance air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.