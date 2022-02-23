Find Out How You Can Stream Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race' Online

Find Out How You Can Stream Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race' OnlineBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 23 2022, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Season 33 of The Amazing Race may be winding down, but after a few major changes to the format due to travel restrictions, viewers and the teams themselves now know to expect the unexpected from host Phil Keoghan.
The 33rd season is unlike any other, as the teams had to stop the race after three legs in the winter of 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Once the cast and crew returned to continue filming in the fall of 2021, after a 19-month hiatus, only seven of the remaining nine teams were able to come back. Two previously-eliminated pairs were ultimately invited back for a second chance at the $1 million prize.
Whether you're a longtime fan of the CBS competition series, or you're interested in tuning in for the first time to see how the travel show filmed during the pandemic, you may be wondering how exactly you can stream The Amazing Race Season 33.
Keep reading to find out how you can watch the current season (with or without access to a TV provider login), and to learn how you can catch up on past seasons of the long-running series.
Here's how you can stream 'The Amazing Race' Season 33 online.
While new episodes of The Amazing Race Season 33 premiere live on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, there are streaming options for those who miss the regular air time, or who do not have access to traditional cable packages.
The current season is available on the CBS streaming service, Paramount Plus. New episodes usually drop on the streamer the day after they air live (which, for The Amazing Race, would be on Thursdays). The basic Paramount Plus plans are either $4.99 a month (with ads), or $9.99 without commercial interruptions. First-time users can access a free trial for the streamer, which lasts for seven days.
Those who do have a TV provider can log in to watch Season 33 on CBS.com too.
Season 33 is also available to view live with fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. All of these providers offer one-week free trials as well.
Want to binge-watch past seasons of 'The Amazing Race'?
As viewers catch up on the current set of episodes in Season 33, they may also be interested in watching pre-pandemic seasons. Most of The Amazing Race library is available on Hulu, but the streamer does not have the rights to all of the seasons.
Those who are interested in seeing early episodes of the show, which aired in the early aughts, can tune in to the first three seasons and Seasons 5 and 7 on Hulu.
The streamer has access to some of the more recent seasons as well — including Seasons 23 through 31.
An ad-supported Hulu plan is $6.99 a month, and a subscription without any commercials is $12.99 per month.
The Amazing Race airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.