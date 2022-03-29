Inside the Groundbreaking Way ‘American Song Contest’ Can Vote for the Winner

In NBC’s latest singing competition, American Song Contest, an expert panel of 56 music experts come together to judge 56 contestants in the effort to pick the winner of Best Original Song. Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the show also keeps with the tradition of popular singing competitions by allowing the audience at home and in the studio to vote on who stays or who goes.

Unlike its neighboring shows, though, American Song Contest changed its voting structure with the help of an innovative partnership. So, how can you vote for your favorite local singer? Here’s the scoop.