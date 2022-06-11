Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Returns to the Track for Belmont Stakes
If you enjoyed all the action and ceremony of the Kentucky Derby, prepare to be amazed by the Belmont Stakes. Belmont Stakes is the third horse race in the competition known as the Triple Crown, where horses and jockeys compete to win three races in a row: the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes. The rewards for the winning competitors include money, roses, and glory.
Curious how to watch the Belmont Stakes? Here's what we know.
How can I watch the Belmont Stakes?
According to the Belmont Stakes website, the first iteration of the race was named for financier August Belmont, who thrived in New York high society. Belmont became involved with horse racing and even helped link the Belmont Stakes to the Kentucky Derby. Belmont Stakes is the oldest Triple Crown race, predating the Kentucky Derby by eight years and the Preakness Stakes by six. Belmont Stakes is also the fourth-oldest horse race in America.
The first-ever Belmont Stakes were run in 1867 at Jerome Park Racetrack in the Bronx. Since then, the race has moved to Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Another fun fact about Belmont Stakes is that out of all three Triple Crown races, Belmont Stakes is the longest race at one and a half miles long. As not only the third and final race determining the Triple Crown and the longest, Belmont Stakes have been considered the ultimate test of a horse's endurance on the track.
For those without television, the Belmont Stakes are available to stream across NBC platforms such as Peacock. The Belmont Stakes will take place at precisely 6:44 p.m. ET on June 11, 2022.
Surprise Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will return to the racing field for the Belmont Stakes.
Fans might be surprised to know that 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is returning for the Belmont Stakes after skipping the Preakness. Although he will not be crowned a Triple Crown winner this year, it's clear that Rich Strike is not to be discounted when considering winners' odds, especially now that he's rested and ready to run.
According to CNN, Rich Strike's owner Rick Dawson planned to skip the Preakness to save energy for the Belmont Stakes. "It’s been an incredible ride, we’ve had a lot of fun with it. The horse is just doing superb," Dawson said.
“We’re not really sure we’ve seen the best of him. We think he’s just improving, so maybe Saturday, we’ll see. If he steps up a little bit, I think he wins this race.”
There will be eight horses competing in the Belmont Stakes: We the People, Skippylongstocking, Nest, Rich Strike, Creative Minister, Mo Donegal, Golden Glider, and Barber Road. May the best horse win!