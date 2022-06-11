Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Returns to the Track for Belmont Stakes

According to CNN, Rich Strike's owner Rick Dawson planned to skip the Preakness to save energy for the Belmont Stakes. "It’s been an incredible ride, we’ve had a lot of fun with it. The horse is just doing superb," Dawson said.

“We’re not really sure we’ve seen the best of him. We think he’s just improving, so maybe Saturday, we’ll see. If he steps up a little bit, I think he wins this race.”